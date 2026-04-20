Why does the shift from "boom-and-bust" to "contracted growth" change the game in ETFs?

The End Of The "Cycle"

For decades, the semiconductor industry has been characterized by extreme fluctuations. Companies have placed too many orders during booms, leading to oversupply, sharp price drops, and a "chip winter."

However, the Broadcom-Meta deal suggests a fundamental shift:

Custom Silicon: Meta will not just buy off-the-shelf parts. Instead, they will co-develop custom AI chips (ASICs).

Multi-Year Timeframe: These aren’t one-off purchases. They are long-term infrastructure commitments that lock in revenue for years.

Sustainability Over Gambling: When a titan like Meta “contracts” its growth, it provides a floor for Broadcom's earnings, insulating them from short-term market fluctuations.

What This Means For ETF Investors

For years, semiconductor ETFs were seen as high-beta investments. As growth becomes “contracted” (i.e., guaranteed by long-term deals), we can expect a few key shifts in ETF behavior:

ETFs To Watch

If you’re looking to capture this shift toward stable, custom AI silicon, these funds are the primary vehicles:

The Bottom Line

The industry is currently seeing the “SaaS-ification” of hardware, a structural transition where physical infrastructure increasingly mirrors the Software-as-a-Service model through recurring, contractually obligated revenue streams and long-term service integrations.

By moving toward long-term, contracted relationships, semiconductor companies are becoming less like volatile commodity traders and more like stable utility providers for the AI age. For ETF investors, this could mean smoother rides and more reliable dividends.

Image: Shutterstock