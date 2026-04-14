Economist Justin Wolfers, on Tuesday, highlighted a core idea in commodities that captures the forces driving today's ETF flows: gold as a belief-driven asset and oil as a core pillar of the global economy.

Gold: A Belief-Driven Asset

In a social media X, Justin Wolfers said "Gold has no inherent value. It’s a shiny rock… people buy gold because they think other people value gold, and that’s a self-sustaining equilibrium."

Though gold does not generate income or produce anything, Wolfers argue that its value largely comes from perception and a collective trust. People buy gold because they believe others will continue to see it as valuable in the future. This shared belief creates a cycle—since everyone expects others to value gold, demand stays strong, which in turn keeps prices high.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GLD and IAU maintain strong trends in the medium and long terms, with a strong Momentum score in the 76th percentile.

GLD

IAU

Oil: A Pillar Of Global Economy

Wolfers described oil as “an absolutely essential commodity that’s built into our economy in all sorts of ways that are not immediately obvious.”

According to Wolfers, oil is deeply embedded in everyday life far beyond just fuel for cars Even when we don't see it, it plays a critical role in keeping economic activity running smoothly. Oil's value is rooted in real-world consumption from transportation and manufacturing to petrochemicals and energy production.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that USO and BNO have a Momentum score in the 95th percentile and 93rd percentile. They maintain strong trends in the short, medium and long terms.

USO

BNO

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