A sharp divide is emerging within the technology sector, and ETFs are making that split impossible to ignore.

Software ETFs Take The Hit

This broad-based weakness suggests the shift is less about individual fundamentals and more about sector-level capital rotation.

Hardware And AI ETFs Gain Favor

On the other side of the trade, hardware and semiconductor-linked exposure is attracting interest as investors double down on AI infrastructure.

A Structural Shift?

The rotation highlights a deeper shift in how markets are pricing the AI boom. Rather than rewarding software applications, investors are increasingly favoring the "picks and shovels" of AI, such as chips, networking gear, and data center infrastructure.

With institutional money using ETFs like IGV to express bearish views on software while rotating into semiconductor funds, the divergence could persist.

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