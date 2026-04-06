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SpaceX logo on a mobile phone screen with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk silhouette in the background. Indonesia - May 9, 2025
April 6, 2026 10:39 AM 3 min read

SpaceX IPO Could Ignite A New ETF Battleground Beyond Big Tech

True Anchor For Space Economy

If SpaceX lists at anything close to the rumored trillion-dollar valuation, it would likely become the defining holding across space-themed ETFs.

This implies an important development whereby these thematic funds will now be anchored around a single high-growth company rather than being a basket of loosely correlated companies.

When Defense ETFs Start Looking Like Space Plays

These ETFs already have companies in their portfolios that manufacture satellites, provide communication services, and engage in defense contracts related to space operations. The addition of SpaceX would add a layer of complexity by mixing traditional defense investments with emerging space technology, thereby altering the perception of these ETFs’ holdings.

Starlink May Be The Real ETF Story

While rockets grab attention, SpaceX’s Starlink division could be the real catalyst for ETF flows. With a worldwide satellite internet network, SpaceX is at the intersection of telecom, infrastructure, and AI-driven connectivity.

In that sense, SpaceX may not just expand the ETF universe, it could also test the limits of diversification within it. Because when one stock represents the future of multiple industries, even thematic investing can start to look a little concentrated.

Photo: Shutterstock

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