$120 Oil Bets Surge On Prediction Markets— 4 Energy ETFs In Focus

Energy ETFs Gain Ground As Inflows Reach All-Time Highs

The recent gains came in addition to existing investor demand as energy ETFs posted a record-breaking $5 billion worth of investment inflows in March and $12 billion in the past three months, according to data from Bloomberg Finance and State Street Investment Management, compiled by Etf Database.

Historic Market Decoupling Raises Stakes

$120 Oil: Signal Or Sentiment?

Thus, the main issue for ETF investors is whether prediction markets indicate an extended breakout trend or only reflect current fear sentiment. Although the risk of supply disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate explanation for higher prices, history has proved many times that energy trade related to a geopolitical spike can move just as sharply in the other direction.

Nevertheless, given the rapid flows, deteriorated correlations, and rising oil ETFs, the road to $120 may depend less on speculation and more on how long the conflict keeps supply under pressure.