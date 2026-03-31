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warren buffet
March 31, 2026 4:03 PM 3 min read

Buffett Won't Buy Apple Yet — That's A Problem For ETF Investors

This is important far beyond the confines of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK). That is because, to ETF investors, this is not just about Apple. It is about how much of their portfolio depends on it.

You Don't Own ‘Tech’ — You Own Apple

Apple's dominance in the ETF space is far larger than the average investor even realizes.

ETFs such as:

currently allocate roughly 15%–20% to Apple alone.

Owning multiple of these doesn't diversify exposure—it multiplies the same bet.

Buffett's Signal: It's About Price, Not the Business

Buffett is still extremely bullish on Apple, according to the Oracle of Omaha’s latest comments. But the question remains: Is now the right time to own Apple? His conviction about waiting for a better entry point underscores that a great company does not necessarily mean a great time to invest.

For investors in passive ETFs like those mentioned above, the choice to wait does not exist. Either leave the entire ETF and lose the gains from the other holdings, or keep holding and increase concentration risk. Basically, passive investors are:

  • Forced to own Apple at high weights
  • Unable to sell Apple even if the price is high

So even when Buffett steps back, ETF investors remain fully invested in Apple.

The Real Risk: Concentration Disguised As Diversification

Here's where it gets uncomfortable.

If Apple drops 10%, a tech ETF with 20% exposure could lose around 2% from Apple alone, before factoring in the broader tech weakness it will bring. That creates a fragile setup.

In effect, Apple has become a load-bearing pillar for both tech and broad-market ETFs.

What Passive Investors Can Do

This doesn't mean abandoning tech ETFs, but being intentional with them can be key.:

Because right now, many portfolios aren't diversified—they're leveraged to one stock's valuation.

Photo: © Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

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