Semiconductor Whiplash: SOXS ETF Surge Fades Fast As Western Digital, ON, Chip ETFs Rebound

Semiconductor bear ETFs lost steam in the first hour of trading on Tuesday after a sharp Monday rally, as chip stocks staged a quick rebound.
• Why is SOXS stock falling?
What Changed Overnight?
The Bottom Line
Monday's surge in semiconductor bear ETFs proved short-lived. As chip stocks bounced back Tuesday, leveraged inverse funds like SOXS quickly gave up gains — highlighting how fast sentiment can swing in one of the market's most volatile sectors.
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