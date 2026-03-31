Semiconductor Whiplash: SOXS ETF Surge Fades Fast As Western Digital, ON, Chip ETFs Rebound

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:SOXS) pared most of its double-digit gains within the first hour of trading, tracking a strong recovery in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), which rose about 3% as of 10.30 a.m. ET.

The turnaround was broad-based across the sector. Memory and storage names bounced back, with Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) up 2%, ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) up more than 6%, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ:STX) gaining 5%, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) climbing nearly 5%, and SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:STX) jumping almost 6%. Semiconductor equipment makers also advanced, led by Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) , which rose 4%.

Semiconductor ETFs mirrored the sharp swings in the underlying chip sector. Broad funds like the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) spiked almost 3% on Tuesday.

Dip-buying kicks in

After Monday's sharp sell-off, investors stepped in to buy beaten-down chip stocks, especially in cyclical segments like memory and storage.

After Monday's sharp sell-off, investors stepped in to buy beaten-down chip stocks, especially in cyclical segments like memory and storage. Relief in broader sentiment

Easing fears around geopolitical escalation and a stabilization in yields helped restore risk appetite, particularly in high-beta tech.

Easing fears around geopolitical escalation and a stabilization in yields helped restore risk appetite, particularly in high-beta tech. Short covering accelerates gains

Traders who had bet against semiconductors rushed to cover positions, amplifying the rebound and pressuring inverse ETFs like SOXS.

Traders who had bet against semiconductors rushed to cover positions, amplifying the rebound and pressuring inverse ETFs like SOXS. Technical bounce from oversold levels

The SOX index rebounded after hitting short-term support, triggering a classic relief rally.