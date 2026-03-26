The collaboration between the two companies is set to leverage the power of AI in the nuclear energy sector through the digitization of nuclear reactor designs, permits, and operations using AI technology and the Azure cloud infrastructure. This has the potential to transform one of the world's slowest-moving sectors into a scalable and data-driven sector.

For ETF investors, this has the potential to create a compelling second-order trade on the AI boom.

AI's Next Bottleneck: Power, Not Chips

If the technology is able to speed up the process of nuclear energy development and deployment, then this sector has the potential to become the backbone of powering energy-intensive data centers. That, in turn, positions nuclear and uranium-focused ETFs as indirect beneficiaries of this phase of the AI boom, extending the trade well beyond semiconductor-focused funds.

Beyond Uranium: The Broader ETF Ripple Effect

Image: Shutterstock