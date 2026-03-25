Gold's slide into a bear market is colliding with an unexpected trend: investors are pouring money into Bitcoin ETFs instead.

This dichotomy is particularly interesting, as the price of gold has declined by over 20% from its January highs, which is enough to qualify as a bear market, whereas U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have received over $2 billion in inflows over the last few weeks.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) is already in the top 2% among all ETFs in YTD flows.

ETF Flows Tell The Real Story

Perhaps the most visible aspect of this is the flow data.

The largest gold ETF, SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) , recorded a record monthly outflow of over $7 billion, a very quick unwinding of a position built on inflation and geopolitical hedging.

Why Gold Is Falling Despite A Risky Macro Environment

At first glance, the fall of gold is surprising. The environment, which features geopolitical tensions, increasing oil prices, and uncertainty about inflation, would normally be expected to benefit gold.

The problem is that macro forces are working against it.

Higher interest rates are raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold

A stronger dollar is pressuring prices globally

Investors are prioritizing liquidity and cash

Gold ETFs, which are often used as a tactical hedge, are now being liquidated in favor of greater flexibility.

Bitcoin ETFs: Liquidity Trade, Not Just A Narrative

Bitcoin's resilience is less about hedging and more about liquidity and access.

ETF inflows suggest that:

Allocations are coming through model portfolios and advisory channels

Investors are comfortable using Bitcoin as a high-beta macro exposure

The ETF wrapper is enabling incremental buying even during volatility

That's the key shift. While gold is being sold because of macro conditions, Bitcoin is being bought through a structure that makes allocation easier.

Volatility Vs Accessibility: A Trade-Off Investors Are Accepting

While gold remains much less volatile than Bitcoin, it has historically acted as a stabilizer. Bitcoin, by contrast, sees deeper drawdowns and sharper swings.

However, the flow data implies that investors are becoming more willing to overlook this increased volatility in favor of:

Upside potential

Convenient access through ETFs

Diversification benefits

Perhaps in this new market environment, a ‘safe haven' is no longer one that offers low volatility; rather, it's one that offers ease of access.

Are Portfolios Misreading Diversification?

The change in correlation between gold and Bitcoin also introduces a new degree of complexity.

If both gold and Bitcoin are being used as hedges, then their counter-cyclical relationship also implies that:

Portfolios may be overstating the benefits of diversification

Portfolios may be duplicating risk protection

Portfolios may be underestimating the risks associated with liquidity

The takeaway is that gold and Bitcoin are no longer acting as interchangeable ‘stores of value' trades.

Bottom Line

It's not just the rotation from gold to Bitcoin; it's the rotation from one investment tool to another.

While gold has underlying structural support, currently, Bitcoin ETFs are outperforming where it really matters: access, distribution, and flow momentum.

And that's the way the markets work: money doesn't debate; it follows the path of least resistance.

Photo: Shutterstock