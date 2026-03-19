$1Billion ETF Exodus: Hedge Funds Dump, Institutions Step In

A new trend is emerging in U.S. equity markets, and it's not about bulls and bears. Rather, it's about how investors are going about getting equity market exposure. New data from Bank of America reveals that while hedge funds and private clients are withdrawing assets from equity ETFs, institutions are continuing to pick stocks, implying that investors are changing strategy.

The $1 billion outflow from equity ETFs last week dominated the $16 million inflow into stocks. However, this is only part of the story. Hedge funds have been selling equity ETFs for four weeks in a row, and private clients are also withdrawing assets. Nonetheless, institutions are also buyers and have been doing so for three weeks in a row.

Broad Market ETFs Fall Out Of Favor

The outflow from equity ETFs seems to be concentrated in broad and diversified equity funds. Blend ETFs recorded their largest outflows in almost two years, implying that investors are shunning broad market exposure.

Precision Bets Still Attract Inflows

It's Not What You Own—It's How You Own It

The takeaway isn't outright bearishness, rather, it's repositioning. ETFs are increasingly being used as tactical tools, and in periods of uncertainty, they often become the first source of liquidity. Meanwhile, institutional investors appear to be leaning into direct stock picking, focusing capital where conviction is highest.

In this market, exposure is no longer just about picking the right assets—it's about choosing the right wrapper.

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