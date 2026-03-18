The next phase of the cyber war is here, and it's powered by AI.

AI Is Speeding Up The Battlefield

The “2026 Global Threat Report” by CrowdStrike shows that the breakout time, the time between the initial breach of an enterprise network and the lateral movement of the attacker inside a network, was a only 27 seconds.

Meanwhile, AI-powered attacks accelerated by 89%, while zero-day exploits, attacks that occur before the software vendor has publicly acknowledged the threat, were up 42%.

This shift is forcing enterprises and governments to rethink spending priorities—potentially creating a sustained tailwind for cybersecurity firms.

Cloud And AI Become Prime Targets

The report also points out that there has been a 266% increase in cloud-focused intrusions by state actors, thereby emphasizing the importance of cloud security.

ETFs Are Leaning Into The Trend

Cybersecurity-focused ETFs hold a small group of high-growth companies, thereby becoming more sensitive to this growing trend.

As AI continues to change the dynamics of both offense and defense, cybersecurity is moving away from being a back-office function of IT to becoming a strategic focus.

For ETFs tracking the space, that shift could translate into sustained inflows—and potentially meaningful market attention.

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