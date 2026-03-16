S&P 500 Warning Signal Flashes: The Same Pattern Preceded Every Major Selloff Is Back

A recurring technical pattern could spell trouble ahead for the broader stock market.

Whenever financial stocks broke below their 200-day moving average, the negative momentum eventually spilled over to the S&P 500 — and the historical data shows the damage typically deepens the further out you look.

Financial Stocks Break Below Key Resistance Line: Pain Ahead?

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) — which tracks the performance of banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions — crossed below its 200-day moving average on Feb. 12, 2026.

Over the past decade, these technical breakdowns have frequently coincided with bearish momentum in the broader S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

In simple terms, when the financial sector comes under pressure, it often pulls the wider market lower with it.

Chart: S&P 500’s Big Selloffs Followed XLF’s 200-Day Moving Average Breakdown

Why This Breakdown Is Different From the Others

According to John Roque, a technical analyst at 22V Research, since 2018, every time the MACD — a momentum indicator measuring whether a trend is accelerating or decelerating — deteriorated simultaneously in both the S&P 500 and the financial sector, a significant market decline has followed.

“Since 2018, it’s always been right to be cautious when momentum for the S&P and financials is weakening simultaneously. It’s happening again now,” Roque said in a recent note to clients.

What makes the current episode stand out is the sequence. The easy explanation is that oil caused the financial sector selloff: Iran war, Strait of Hormuz disruption, $100 oil, inflation fears, financials down.

But Roque notes that XLF broke below its 200-day moving average before the first U.S. strike on Iran on Feb. 28.

For the first time in over 30 years, the financial sector entered a correction exceeding 10% from peak before the broad market had even pulled back 5%.

Private Credit: The Stress Beneath The Surface

The XLF breakdown is the visible signal. Underneath it, a less visible stress is building in the $2 trillion private credit market — pools of money that lend directly to businesses outside the public bond markets.

These funds boomed in recent years by offering higher yields, but they have a structural weakness: investors can only exit quarterly, and only up to a fixed percentage.

When large numbers of investors want out at the same time, managers have no choice but to limit withdrawals.

That is happening now across some of the largest names in the industry.

The stress in the underlying funds is showing up in the stock prices of the firms that manage them.

The major alternative asset managers — the publicly traded companies that run private credit, private equity, and real estate funds — have been among the worst performers in the financial sector this year.

The market may be pricing in something more than a temporary market correction in financials — it is pricing deteriorating prospects for the private capital model at exactly the moment when redemption gates are going up across the industry.

Chart: Private Equity Stocks Are The Weak Link In The Financial Sector

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