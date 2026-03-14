Palantir Shows AI Is The New Battlefield, Puts Defense Tech ETFs In The Spotlight

Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming a central battlefield technology, and ETFs focused on defense and AI infrastructure may be a beneficiary of the emerging trend.

Speaking with CNBC, Karp emphasized the increasing importance of AI technology in military operations and intelligence analysis. He cited the example of the US Department of Defense's AI-powered surveillance technology called Project Maven.

The technology uses machine learning algorithms to analyze satellite imagery and battlefield intelligence to identify military targets. According to sources, the technology has now integrated AI models developed by AI technology firm called Anthropic. The firm's chatbot technology called Claude is said to have been integrated into some defense technology tools.

The technology is now being highlighted in the escalating conflict between the US and Iran. The conflict is a reminder that modern warfare is not just about traditional military technology.

Defense ETFs Are Becoming AI Plays

But newer strategies such as the Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSE:SHLD) focus more directly on emerging defense technologies including autonomous systems, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Shares of Palantir have surged alongside the growing demand for defense-related AI tools. The stock is up almost 15% this month even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has declined 2%.

The AI Arms Race

Industry experts are increasingly discussing the possibility that the next geopolitical arms race will be in AI. AI platforms can process vast amounts of data from different forms of intelligence, such as satellite and communication data.

Analysts say that as geopolitical tensions rise and governments accelerate spending on defense technology, ETFs that focus on defense innovation and AI infrastructure could attract renewed interest. The future of defense investing could be less about tanks and planes and more about algorithms.