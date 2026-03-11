February's inflation report showed moderating inflation pressures in various categories of products. This could bring good news for consumer-based ETFs even though economists say risks related to tariffs have not worked their way through the economy yet.

Goods Prices Show Signs Of Relief

New vehicle prices were flat during February and have risen by only 0.5% over the 12 months through February. At the same time, used vehicle prices fell during February. Auto insurance also fell during February.

The moderation is notable given concerns that tariffs and trade tensions could push goods prices higher in 2026.

Consumer-based firms may be able to boost consumer demand and spending, thus benefiting consumer discretionary stocks and related ETFs.

These funds are dominated by large consumer companies that benefit when supply chains stabilize and inventory pressures ease.

Cooling goods inflation can also support consumer spending by helping stabilize household purchasing power — an important factor for discretionary retailers.

Risks Still Linger

The initial enthusiasm of the market with regard to XLY and VCR was lackluster, with both funds dipping slightly during the trading hours on Wednesday. It is important to note that within the consumer goods sector, inflation risks have not disappeared.

Apparel prices rose 1.3% in February, the biggest monthly increase since 2018, highlighting how tariff-sensitive categories can still see volatility.

At the same time, rising oil prices tied to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could eventually feed through to transportation and logistics costs, potentially pushing goods prices higher in coming months.

For now, the February CPI data suggests goods inflation is stabilizing rather than accelerating — an environment that could keep consumer sector ETFs on investors' radar as markets assess the next phase of the inflation cycle.