Semiconductor ETFs are seeing sharp volatility this week as investors try to make sense of the combination of geopolitical risks, trade uncertainty, and shifting views on the outlook for artificial intelligence-driven demand.

Chip-focused ETFs staged a rebound on Wednesday, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) rising more than 2%. The move was more magnified in leveraged products, as the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:SOXL) closed the day 6% higher.

However, the rally couldn’t sustain itself as the markets fell significantly on Thursday. The SOXX and SMH fell around 3%, while SOXL plunged more than 9%, underscoring the heightened volatility gripping the sector.

The back-and-forth moves come as semiconductor funds have remained significantly lower over the past five trading sessions, as investors try to navigate the rising risks in the markets.

Geopolitics Adds Fresh Uncertainty

Recent volatility has been partly driven by escalating tensions tied to the Israel–Iran conflict escalation in 2026, which has raised concerns about broader disruptions to global trade and energy markets.

The semiconductor industry's supply chain spans several regions, from design in the United States to fabrication in Asia and assembly across several global hubs, making chipmakers particularly sensitive to geopolitical shocks that could disrupt logistics or raise production costs.

AI Demand Remains A Key Driver

In spite of the short-term volatility, the underlying demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure supports the semiconductor investment thesis.

Advanced processors used for AI training and data centers remain at the heart of the semiconductor story, with chip ETFs heavily weighted toward companies that benefit from the rapid expansion of AI computing capacity.

At the same time, competition is increasing as the pace of AI development accelerates in China, which raises the question of what the semiconductor landscape might look like if the technology gap between the U.S. and China begins to close.

Trade Policy Complicates The Outlook

Trade tensions are adding another layer of risk. Potential tariffs and export restrictions between Washington and Beijing could reshape semiconductor supply chains and affect revenue prospects for chipmakers and equipment suppliers.

These macro and policy uncertainties have made semiconductor ETFs particularly sensitive to market headlines.

Volatility Draws Tactical Traders

The movements seen this week also highlight the role of semiconductor ETFs as trading vehicles during periods of market stress.

Leveraged funds such as SOXL tend to magnify daily sector moves, attracting short-term traders seeking to capitalize on sharp rebounds and pullbacks. Meanwhile, inverse products like the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (SOXS) are often used to hedge or bet against the sector during downturns.

With AI optimism colliding with geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty, semiconductor ETFs appear set to remain among the most volatile segments of the ETF market in the near term.

Photo: Shutterstock