The AI trade is entering a new phase where rising expectations alone can’t drive investor enthusiasm. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a 5.3% gain Thursday morning after reporting strong quarterly results and rising AI hardware revenue, with $8.4 billion in the latest period and a forecasted $10.7 billion for the current one. However, even strong results are no longer enough to secure investor excitement.

"It’s been a Jerry Maguire quarter for the AI space: ‘Show me the money' is officially the only metric that matters," said Jake Behan, Head of Capital Markets at Direxion. "Traders aren’t rewarding pure growth right now; they’re looking for monetization and sustainability."

The shift highlights growing skepticism around the durability of the AI spending boom. This scrutiny propelled semiconductor stocks sharply higher over the past two years.

AI Growth Meets A Skeptical Market

Ineed, Broadcom's AI revenue more than doubled from a year earlier. But investors worry whether the massive capital outlays by cloud giants will translate into sustainable profits across the supply chain.

"Converting backlog from ‘booked' to ‘billed' stands as a critical monetization benchmark," Behan said, noting that the company's latest results offer tangible evidence that AI infrastructure demand is translating into revenue.

Still, elevated expectations remain a challenge.

"Broadcom's lofty valuation marks it as an AI leader, but being a leader is a heavy burden," Behan said. "Companies aren’t being celebrated for growth; they’re being held to perfection."

Ripple Effects For Semiconductor ETFs

The shifting narrative around AI has significant implications for semiconductor ETFs that hold large stakes in companies that are driving the build-out of the data center.

For those looking to profit from the volatility in Broadcom’s shares as well as the AI space, leveraged funds have also been in the spotlight.

Despite the lingering concerns of an AI bubble, Broadcom’s earnings show that demand for custom accelerators and networking products remains strong.

For semiconductor ETFs, that means the AI trade may have further to run as long as the companies can deliver what the market is increasingly demanding: real revenue.

Image: Shutterstock