The Super Bowl is not just the biggest annual sporting event in the U.S. — it has become a key signal of how live sports continue to anchor the global media economy. For investors, the event increasingly highlights why ETFs tied to sports, media, and live entertainment are gaining traction as a differentiated investment theme.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest media event in the US each year though much smaller than global draw of the FIFA World Cup," said Christopher Marangi, co-portfolio manager of the Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (NYSE:GOLS) . "In an increasingly fragmented world, both events (and others including the Olympics) demonstrate the power of sports."

Scarcity And Institutional Demand Shaping Valuations

One factor driving investor interest is the structural scarcity of professional sports franchises. Marangi pointed to strong private market demand alongside limited public market exposure. He compares sports franchises to gold and bitcoin as scarce stores of value.

"Private market investors are fighting over that same limited pool of assets (30 basketball/baseball/ 32 football/hockey teams); the number of opportunities in the public market is even more scarce. Demand > supply is positive equation for prices," he told Benzinga.

Institutional capital is also shaping up the landscape. "A broadening of ownership increases the overall liquidity of sports assets which should be good for value," Marangi added, noting that ownership rule changes and potential transactions — including a possible spin-off of sports assets from companies such as Rogers Communications — could expand public-market access.

Streaming Shift Seen As Positive For Rights Values

Even as traditional TV faces pressure, sports content remains a core asset for both broadcasters and streaming platforms. Marangi argues the entry of large technology companies may ultimately support valuations.

"The value and depth of resources controlled by ‘big tech' companies dwarfs anything we've seen from traditional media. Yet sports viewership anchors any bundle so we think it's a positive for the value of media rights," he said.

Such dynamics are reflected each year during the Super Bowl, where advertising demand, sponsorship activity, and cross-platform distribution illustrate the continued monetization strength of premium live sports.

Defensive Characteristics Attract ETF Investors

Sports-linked assets may also offer resilience during economic downturns. "Media rights and sponsorships tend to be locked-in over long periods. Even ticket subscriptions are typically for a full season. Economic weakness would likely show up in secondary market ticket sales," Marangi said.

Within portfolios, he views sports exposure as somewhat distinct from traditional sector classifications. GOLS, he noted, "has some qualities of each but most like real assets less correlated to economic conditions," positioning it as a potential diversification tool alongside stocks, bonds, or commodities.

Big Tech Could Reshape Future Super Bowl Economics

Looking ahead, technology giants could play a bigger role in premium sports rights. "Big Tech companies have deep pockets and will love exclusive rights to the Super Bowl," Marangi said, adding that political considerations may slow such developments but not necessarily prevent them.

As the Super Bowl continues attracting massive audiences and advertising dollars, it reinforces a broader investment narrative that live sports remain among the few media properties capable of commanding real-time global attention — a dynamic that sports-focused ETFs increasingly aim to capture.