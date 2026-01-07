The recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela reignited global attention on geopolitical risks. While this supports an eventual ramp-up of government defense budgets, investors are increasingly viewing aerospace and defense ETFs as a way to hedge potential geopolitical volatility.

The move by the U.S. under Trump's administration has raised concerns among nations in Europe, Asia and Latin America about regional security and future military interventions. The situation highlights the uncertainty that can influence markets and corporate planning.

ETF Picks That Could Benefit

Investors looking for targeted exposure can consider ETFs focused on defense and aerospace companies:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) : Offers exposure to major U.S. defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) , providing a broad play on the sector. The fund value has grown more than 6% in the past five days.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:PPA) : Focuses on U.S. defense and aerospace firms, offering an alternative weighting approach. In the past five days, the fund price increased 6.5%.

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSE:SHLD) : Targets companies developing advanced defense technology, including cyber and modernization programs. SHLD has gained almost 11% in the past five days.

Why ETFs Are Attractive In Uncertain Times

Even without confirmed increases in defense spending, ETFs provide a way to capture the potential upside if geopolitical risks prompt higher budgets or accelerated defense programs. They also offer diversification across multiple companies, reducing single-stock risk while remaining sensitive to sector-wide developments.

Trump's Venezuela operation underscores a simple truth for investors: geopolitical risk is unpredictable, and its market implications can be wide-ranging. While it's too early to say whether defense spending will rise, ETFs focused on aerospace and defense allow investors to position themselves for potential shifts in government policy and international security priorities.

