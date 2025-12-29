Nvidia's $5 Billion Intel Bet Just Rewired The Semiconductor ETF Trade

Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) $5 billion purchase of Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) shares may not have made a big splash in the stock market, but it has significant implications for semiconductor ETFs. This week, Nvidia revealed that it acquired over 214 million Intel shares in a private placement that was first announced in September. This deal recently received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators. Nvidia’s stock dipped slightly, while Intel's stock remained fairly stable. This suggests that investors are still figuring out what the move really means.

For ETF investors, however, the impact is much clearer.

Semiconductor ETFs Now Carry A Two-Speed Trade

Broad semiconductor ETFs such as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) , iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) , and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:XSD) already include both Nvidia and Intel. Nvidia's investment effectively connects two companies that represent very different parts of the chip market.

Nvidia is at the center of the AI boom, driving earnings growth through demand for data centers and accelerators. Intel, on the other hand, is working on a turnaround after facing years of execution problems and high costs related to its manufacturing and foundry goals. By owning both companies through ETFs, investors are implicitly engaging in a barbell strategy: AI-led growth on one side and recovery potential on the other.

Why ETF Construction Suddenly Matters More

The significance of this deal greatly depends on the structure of the ETFs. Market-cap-weighted funds like SMH and SOXX are largely influenced by Nvidia, meaning Intel has a smaller impact on overall performance. In these ETFs, Intel's turnaround potential functions more like a long-term call option than a main driver.

Equal-weighted ETFs like XSD present a different picture. With less concentration in major winners, Intel has a greater influence, increasing both the upside if Nvidia's support helps boost confidence and the downside if Intel continues to face challenges. For investors utilizing equal-weight strategies to limit exposure to Nvidia, the Intel factor is now much more significant.

Concentration, Correlation, And Confidence

Nvidia's investment also strengthens connections within semiconductor ETFs. While this may slightly decrease diversification benefits, it could also boost investor confidence in the sector if Intel stabilizes under Nvidia's support. The move indicates that even the leader in AI sees strategic value in Intel's assets and manufacturing capabilities.

For investors hesitant to directly invest in Intel, semiconductor ETFs provide a more balanced way to participate in any recovery while remaining linked to Nvidia's AI strength. Nvidia's purchase of Intel may not have impacted share prices dramatically, but within ETFs, it has quietly reshaped the landscape.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock