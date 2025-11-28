US Would Be In 'Recession' Without AI, As Spending Goes 'Through The Roof,' Comprising 45% Of S&P 500 CapEx

The United States economy is now dependent on a historic surge in artificial intelligence (AI) investment to stay afloat, according to recent market analysis. New data reveals that without the massive capital infusion into AI infrastructure, the U.S. would currently be in an economic recession.

Recession Is Imminent Without AI Spending?

Analysis by The Kobeissi Letter, utilizing data from BofA Global Research, highlights that AI-related spending was the dominant force behind the nation’s economic performance in the first six months of 2025.

AI spending contributed 62.5%, or a full percentage point, to the total 1.6% U.S. GDP growth during that period. “Without AI, the US would be in a recession,” The Kobeissi Letter noted on X.

Spending On AI Is Bigger Than The Dot-Com Bubble

This economic reliance is driven by what analysts are calling “historic” levels of tech spending. According to data from Topdown Charts and LSEG, technology and related stocks now comprise a record-breaking 45% of all S&P 500 capital expenditure (Capex).

This figure has risen nearly 20% points in the last decade, surpassing the peak of approximately 39% seen during the 2000 Dot-Com Bubble. The charts illustrate a stark divergence between the “new economy” and traditional sectors.

While real private nonresidential fixed investment in data centers has soared nearly 300% over the past three years, inflation-adjusted investment in traditional structures—such as offices, hotels, warehouses, and factories—has remained almost flat.

The AI Demand Debate

Meanwhile, as tech spending goes “through the roof,” the capital expenditure weight for commodity sectors in the S&P 500 has halved since 2015 to just 15%, according to Kobeissi’s post, hovering near its lowest recorded level in the past 45 years.

Peter Andersen, CIO of Andersen Capital Management, has warned of massive "overbuilding" amid questionable demand, noting that major tools like ChatGPT are not "locking up" from overuse.

However, Futurum Equities strategist Shay Boloor argues this cycle differs from the dotcom bubble, contrasting the idle fiber optics of 1999 with today’s 80% GPU utilization.

Here is a list of some AI-linked ETFs that investors can consider:

