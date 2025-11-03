The latest stock rally in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is doing more than rewarding shareholders, it is redrawing the ETF map for AI exposure.

After Amazon hit a new all-time high on Monday, on news of a $38 billion, multi-year partnership between AWS and OpenAI, investors are realizing the biggest AI winner may not be the chipmaker — it may be the cloud landlord.

The agreement makes AWS the official infrastructure provider for OpenAI‘s advanced generative AI workloads, giving the ChatGPT developer access to Amazon’s powerful EC2 UltraServers built around NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 chips. While Nvidia still supplies the silicon, it is Amazon’s cloud muscle that is increasingly becoming the indispensable layer in the AI value chain.

ETFs To Benefit From Amazon’s AI Drive

That move ripples through some of the largest, most liquid ETFs. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), a Nasdaq-100 tracker, gives Amazon a weighting of roughly 5.5%, making it one of the fund’s leading contributors to performance this quarter.

More thematic, targeted plays include the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU), where Amazon’s AWS ecosystem represents a significant thematic fit. CLOU’s portfolio includes cloud service leaders monetizing AI data storage and processing — areas that Amazon is rapidly dominating.

The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSE:CHAT) also offers investors exposure to the AI stack, holding companies powering or enabling large-scale AI adoption, from chip design to inference. Amazon’s expanding role in AI infrastructure could see its influence rise across such thematic portfolios.

The Next Rotation: From Chips to Cloud

The partnership also follows Amazon’s stellar third quarter, during which AWS revenue jumped 20% year-over-year to $33 billion, the fastest pace since 2022. With analysts calling AWS “the star of the show,” the OpenAI deal cements Amazon’s transformation into the next-generation AI infrastructure provider.

The subtler-but-possibly-more-durable theme may be a near-term rotation in ETF investors from the “AI hardware” trade to the “AI infrastructure” trade, with Amazon and Microsoft being substantial beneficiaries.

As AI gradually makes its way from buzzword to backbone, ETFs heavy on Amazon exposure could quietly turn out to be the next big beneficiaries of the AI arms race.

Photo: ACHPF via Shutterstock