Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ:WGRX) blasted over 200% on Friday following the announcement of a collaboration with Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) to introduce blockchain technology into pharma logistics, a development that is making heads turn all over Wall Street and even capturing the eye of AI and healthcare ETF observers.

ETFs Listen To The Trend

Wellgistics’ step aligns with a rapidly evolving theme: the convergence of AI, blockchain, and healthcare innovation. Although Wellgistics is still a microcap company with low liquidity and no ETF exposure for the moment, the stock’s reaction suggests investor interest in AI-powered healthcare upstarts.

Several thematic ETFs have already positioned themselves to ride this convergence.

Included among them are ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) and ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSE:HTEC), both of which focus on the digital revolution of medicine.

Technology-wise, AI-related funds like the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) and iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSE:ARTY) have also attracted renewed investor demand as broader AI applications emerge across non-tech industries.

All these ETFs are up between 1.5% and 2.5% on Friday.

AI Meets Pharma Supply Chains

The rally came after news of a non-binding letter of intent between the two companies to incorporate Datavault’s blockchain system into Wellgistics’ drug network. The partnership will fuel PharmacyChain, which is a smart contract platform that tokenizes prescription tracking from manufacturer to patient.

The platform seeks to increase transparency, deter counterfeit medicines, and safeguard patients—challenges that have persisted in pharmacy logistics for ages. The two companies are also considering a revenue-sharing arrangement tied to platform usage, indicating aspirations beyond a straight pilot project.

The news follows quickly on the heels of Wellgistics launching HubRx AI, its proprietary artificial intelligence platform for pharmacy operations, indicating that the company is doubling down on technology-based efficiency within the healthcare supply chain.

If its PharmacyChain platform takes off, it may open the door for smaller, technology-driven pharma players to gain entry into healthcare innovation ETFs, another move toward the convergence of drug delivery and digital insight.

