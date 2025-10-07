Trump's Greenland Gambit: Rare Earth ETFs Could Be The Next Big Winners

Investors looking at rare earth and strategic metals ETFs can now explore new opportunities as the U.S. government takes direct equity stakes in major miners. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE:REMX), Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), and iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSE:IYM) are set to gain from a boom in domestic production efforts.

REMX, which owns stakes in MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) among others, monitors international rare earth producers, while LIT specializes in lithium and battery technology supply chains that increasingly overlap with rare earth production. IYM provides a diversified, wider play on U.S. materials businesses, including those that are expected to benefit from federal support of strategic mining initiatives.

These ETFs become relevant as the White House announced it is investing $35.6 million in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ), taking a 10% stake in the Canadian explorer’s Ambler district of mines in Alaska. The area contains copper-dominated polymetallic deposits required by energy infrastructure, the defense industry, and manufacturing. Trilogy shares jumped over 225% on Tuesday after the news, stressing the excitement in the market for state-supported mining ventures.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has been exploring a possible equity position in Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML), owner of the Tanbreez rare earth deposit in Greenland, according to Reuters. Rare earths, key to electric vehicles, defense systems, and high-tech electronics, are still dominated by China, which produces almost 70% of the world’s supply.

These federal actions mirror earlier U.S. government investments in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) and MP Materials, and could mark the beginning of an emerging trend: leveraging equity interests and policy assistance to ensure domestic supply chains for key minerals crucial to the clean energy transition and national security.

For ETF investors, the message is clear: funds that follow companies in the rare earths, lithium, and diversified materials sectors can benefit from policy-driven demand, rising metal prices, and increased production in U.S.-friendly projects. As federal support increases, ETFs such as REMX, LIT, and IYM provide a diversified and liquid means to follow these strategic metals, without individual miner complexity.

Photo: Polar Media on Shutterstock.com