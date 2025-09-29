Kiyosaki Predicts 5x Silver Boom: These 4 ETFs Could Be Geared For Gains

Silver is in focus following a scorching rally, and ETFs tied to the metal are making the headlines.

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSE: SIVR), Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE: SIL) and Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE: SILJ) are all being talked about as the metal crosses $46 per ounce, its highest since May 2011. The funds are up 1.9%, 2%, 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

SLV shares are at critical resistance. Check the full analysis here.

SLV and SIVR are still the biggest, most liquid plays, each directly supported by physical silver. SIL and SILJ provide levered exposure to mining stocks with profitability that tends to move in line sharply with silver prices. Collectively, these ETFs provide investors with several on-ramps to play what some are referring to as silver’s breakout moment.

Also Read: Biggest Mining Stocks Boom In 50 Years Is Crushing S&P 500—A ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ Trade?

The last rally pushed silver 2.1% higher midday Friday, 7% for the week, its best run in almost three months. On Monday, silver prices are up another 2% at the time of publishing.

Fueling much of the excitement is Robert Kiyosaki, the bullish “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author, who announced on X that if he had only $100 to spend, he would spend it on silver coins. He took it a step further by saying a $100 investment could increase fivefold in a year.

While such forecasts are bold, Kiyosaki's comments echo broader themes supporting silver's momentum. Industrial demand continues to surge, with solar panels, electric vehicles and electronics eating up more of the global supply. Meanwhile, mining output has struggled to keep pace, creating a supply squeeze. On top of that, central banks have been quietly adding to their silver reserves, underscoring its role as a hedge against inflation.

To the ETF investor, the attraction is convenience and liquidity. While physical bullion is cumbersome to store, SLV and SIVR provide exposure without the inconvenience of storage. For speculators, SIL and SILJ provide riskier, more rewarding plays connected to miners.

Still, silver's volatility can't be ignored. The metal has a history of sharp swings, and while sentiment is bullish now, corrections can be equally dramatic. Whether Kiyosaki's $100-to-$500 prophecy materializes remains to be seen — but for now, silver ETFs are once again glittering on investors' screens.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock