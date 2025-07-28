July 28, 2025 10:57 AM 2 min read

Trump's $750 Billion Coup In Europe Could Bring Energy Stocks Back From The Dead

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. energy stocks have trailed behind the broader market this year. Still, President Donald Trump's $750 billion trade agreement with the European Union may be the catalyst to reverse that underperformance.

While headlines fixated on the 15% tariff rate the U.S. will apply to European imports, a far more consequential detail went largely overlooked: the EU has agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy exports over the next three years, a sharp increase from the roughly $100 billion imported annually today.

Market Reaction: Energy Stocks Catch A Bid

The U.S. energy sector welcomed the move. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE climbed 1% on Monday, outperforming all other sectors.

The agreement is being viewed as a potential structural shift in demand—one that could unlock long-term export growth, solidify pricing power, and revive capital flows into the sector.

Yet energy stocks still lag in 2025, with the XLE up just 1.9% year-to-date, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which has gained 8.9%.

Among notable Monday’s movers in oil & gas stocks:

  • Devon Energy Corp. DVN up 3.14%
  • Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG up 3.03%
  • APA Corp. APA up 2.64%
  • EOG Resources Inc. EOG up 2.54%
  • ConocoPhillips COP up 2.32%
  • Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG, a major LNG exporter, jumped 3.3%

Bold Target, But Risks Remain

Oxford Economics' Oliver Rakau called the agreement a "clear political win for the U.S.," citing no signs of EU retaliation and a favorable tariff structure. Still, he flagged "significant implementation risks," related to the energy pledge, noting the target may prove too ambitious.

"The $750 billion pledge over three years is highly ambitious given current levels are under $100 billion," Rakau said.

Florence Schmit, energy strategist at Rabobank, echoed the skepticism.

"To hit $250 billion annually, the EU would need to import 67% of its energy needs from the U.S.," he said, citing Eurostat data.

Instead, she expects the deal will trigger European investment in U.S. LNG infrastructure, securing future supply but having a limited short-term impact on global balances.

According to Oilprice.com, the deal aims to replace sanctioned Russian gas volumes with U.S. LNG through a combination of spot and long-term contracts. Although no specific contracts were announced, follow-on agreements are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

