Apple Vision Pro Launches New Lake-Setting Environment For Digital Crown VR

Apple Vision Pro‌ has upped its Digital Crown virtual reality feature with the launch of a new virtual environment that takes the user to a picturesque lake in Norway.

Digital Crown already provides a dozen virtual environments that serve as backdrops to whatever apps and images the user is viewing through the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The new release follow’s Apple Inc.’s AAPL announcement that Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS 2, which turns 2D images into 3D, will feature a Bora Bora environment later this year, MacRumors reported.

The newest environment provides a pleasant foggy view of Lake Vrangla, a placid body of water near Oslo. It also showcases a calming sunset scene and videos that appear over the lake will reflect in the water.

Digital Crown provides a virtual alternative to the user’s actual surroundings, which Apple Vision Pro shows behind apps and other images via the headset’s passthrough cameras.

The new Lake Vrangla environment is available to users as a simple download that can be started from the Environments tab of Apple Vision Pro’s Home View, in either visionOS 1 or visionOS 2 beta.

Price Action: Apple slipped 0.48% to $217.49 on Thursday, while exchange-traded funds that track Apple also fell.

T-Rex 2X Long Apple Daily Target ETF (AAPX) slipped 1.24%.

(AAPX) slipped 1.24%. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares AAPU declined 0.98%.

declined 0.98%. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC fell 0.90%.

fell 0.90%. Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT slid 0.94%.

slid 0.94%. IShares U.S. Technology ETF ARCA: IYW) lost 0.91%.

Photo: Apple Vision Pro | Photo courtesy: Apple