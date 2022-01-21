QQQ
Traders Expect More Losses To Come For This US Airlines ETF

byCraig Jones
January 21, 2022 8:01 am
U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) continued its downtrend, shedding close to 4% over the last five trading days.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that U.S. Global Jets ETF traded more than three times its average daily put volume on Thursday.

The most active trade was in the February 19.86 call spreads, Khouw mentioned. Over 12,000 of these traded for an average price of 31 cents per contract, he added.

“It appears that the buyer of those puts is either betting on or hedging against a move back towards those December lows,” Khouw said.

Posted-In:

Sector ETFs Short Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's JETS Trade

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's JETS Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about a bullish trade in US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS). read more
5 ETFs To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021

5 ETFs To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021

Investors could be looking for the hottest sectors to invest in for the second half of 2021. One way to play the hot sectors is to invest in ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, to get exposure to many stocks in one sector that could benefit. Here is a look at five ETFs that could have a strong second-half performance in 2021. read more
This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week

This Airlines ETF Looks Bullish Going Into The Week

Optimism for increased travel due to the ramp-up in vaccines caused shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) and Boeing (NYSE: read more
TSA Reports Post Pandemic Record Screenings: 3 Airline Stocks To Watch

TSA Reports Post Pandemic Record Screenings: 3 Airline Stocks To Watch

Airline traffic is one of many industries that has been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. TSA screenings are up and airlines that have reported earnings are pointing to strong recoveries and bookings. read more