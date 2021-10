Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 26, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 81.390 0.660 0.81 662 (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology 159.760 0.830 0.52 62.8K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector 59.030 0.230 0.39 82.3K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary 198.113 0.583 0.29 3.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial 40.680 0.110 0.27 117.8K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 47.960 0.130 0.27 353 (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.870 0.190 0.22 25.0K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples 71.390 0.150 0.21 12.0K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care 132.100 0.270 0.20 24.3K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities 67.050 0.090 0.13 566

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

