Mike Khouw's IYR And XLU Options Trades

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said there is some rationale for why people are chasing iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) at pretty heavy valuations. One of the reasons for such behavior could be a potential prolonged Fed policy, which would put the reflation trade back on. In a such scenario, investors would be selling the treasuries and buying something like real estate because it creates yield on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Khouw finds IYR too expensive and he wants to use options to set up a bearish position. He wants to buy the December $109/$99 put spread for $2.30. The trade breaks even at $106.70 or 4.11% below the closing price on Friday. It can make a maximal profit of $7.70 in case the stock drops to $99 or lower at the December expiration.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) is not trading at high valuations and it is also an inflation-adjusted yield trade, said Khouw. He would buy the October $70 calls for $1.13. The trade breaks even at $71.13 or 2.36% above the closing price on Friday.

