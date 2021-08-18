 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 18, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 18, 2021

 Gainers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.19 0.18 0.37 41.4K

Losers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.75 -0.28 -0.33 1.0K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.10 -0.11 -0.29 104.5K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.00 -0.22 -0.22 3.0K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 69.01 -0.13 -0.19 14.2K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 154.12 -0.28 -0.19 5.2K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 72.86 -0.11 -0.16 831
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.69 -0.12 -0.09 7.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

 

Related Articles (XLB + XLE)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Materials Select Sector SPDR
Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 17, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 16, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 13, 2021
Analyzing Materials Select Sector SPDR's Unusual Options Activity
Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs