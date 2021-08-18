Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 18, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.19 0.18 0.37 41.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 84.75 -0.28 -0.33 1.0K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.10 -0.11 -0.29 104.5K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.00 -0.22 -0.22 3.0K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 69.01 -0.13 -0.19 14.2K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 154.12 -0.28 -0.19 5.2K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 72.86 -0.11 -0.16 831 (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 136.69 -0.12 -0.09 7.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

