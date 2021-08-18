Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 18, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|48.19
|0.18
|0.37
|41.4K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|84.75
|-0.28
|-0.33
|1.0K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.10
|-0.11
|-0.29
|104.5K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|104.00
|-0.22
|-0.22
|3.0K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|69.01
|-0.13
|-0.19
|14.2K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|154.12
|-0.28
|-0.19
|5.2K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|72.86
|-0.11
|-0.16
|831
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|136.69
|-0.12
|-0.09
|7.3K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
