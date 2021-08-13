Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 13, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 46.54 0.11 0.23 1.3K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.50 0.13 0.15 2.8K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.00 0.14 0.10 703 (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.90 0.03 0.07 143.0K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 105.40 0.07 0.06 27.4K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 68.24 0.04 0.05 726 (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.93 0.02 0.02 1.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 154.1 -0.04 -0.03 2.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

