Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 13, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|46.54
|0.11
|0.23
|1.3K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|86.50
|0.13
|0.15
|2.8K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|133.00
|0.14
|0.10
|703
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.90
|0.03
|0.07
|143.0K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|105.40
|0.07
|0.06
|27.4K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|68.24
|0.04
|0.05
|726
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.93
|0.02
|0.02
|1.7K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|154.1
|-0.04
|-0.03
|2.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
To read more about sector movers, click here.
Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs