Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 12, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.09 0.27 0.20 2.7K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 46.36 0.09 0.19 2.0K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.87 0.07 0.18 187.6K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 105.69 0.16 0.15 2.9K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.58 0.07 0.08 1.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 152.90 -0.37 -0.25 4.8K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 68.08 -0.05 -0.08 6.5K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.93 -0.02 -0.03 502

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

