Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 30, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.5 0.11 0.15 6.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 180.44 -3.78 -2.06 17.8K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 152.42 -1.08 -0.71 24.6K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 82.20 -0.48 -0.59 172 (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.64 -0.17 -0.47 245.1K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 50.08 -0.11 -0.22 65.5K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 83.55 -0.13 -0.16 1.7K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.85 -0.18 -0.14 925 (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.47 -0.06 -0.10 7.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

