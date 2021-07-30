Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 30, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.5
|0.11
|0.15
|6.5K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|180.44
|-3.78
|-2.06
|17.8K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|152.42
|-1.08
|-0.71
|24.6K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|82.20
|-0.48
|-0.59
|172
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.64
|-0.17
|-0.47
|245.1K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|50.08
|-0.11
|-0.22
|65.5K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|83.55
|-0.13
|-0.16
|1.7K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|131.85
|-0.18
|-0.14
|925
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|66.47
|-0.06
|-0.10
|7.2K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
