Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 15, 2021
No gainer in today's Pre-market session.
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|50.21
|-0.60
|-1.19
|188.3K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.15
|-0.35
|-0.96
|150.1K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|81.65
|-0.67
|-0.82
|3.8K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|101.88
|-0.74
|-0.73
|11.6K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|128.08
|-0.64
|-0.50
|10.8K
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|180.66
|-0.55
|-0.31
|5.6K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.45
|-0.19
|-0.27
|10.8K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|64.78
|-0.10
|-0.16
|17.1K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|153.00
|-0.06
|-0.04
|12.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
