Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 15, 2021

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 50.21 -0.60 -1.19 188.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 36.15 -0.35 -0.96 150.1K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 81.65 -0.67 -0.82 3.8K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 101.88 -0.74 -0.73 11.6K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 128.08 -0.64 -0.50 10.8K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 180.66 -0.55 -0.31 5.6K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.45 -0.19 -0.27 10.8K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 64.78 -0.10 -0.16 17.1K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 153.00 -0.06 -0.04 12.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

