This ETF Has A 9.5% Dividend Yield

Even with inflation moving higher, investors seeking income still have limited options. The interest rates that government and corporate bonds are paying are still well below their historical averages.

But some ETFs are designed to generate high levels of income. One of them is the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE: DPG). It seeks high levels of total returns by primarily investing in stocks that pay high dividends.

Most of the stocks are domestic and foreign companies that are in the utility and energy sectors. At the current price level, it has a yield in excess of 9.6%.