Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 2, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|148.92
|1.01
|0.68
|12.0K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|55.00
|0.19
|0.34
|82.5K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|82.97
|0.21
|0.25
|2.3K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|127.39
|0.32
|0.25
|721
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|44.62
|0.11
|0.24
|626
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|63.99
|0.07
|0.10
|51.9K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|69.81
|0.05
|0.07
|7.2K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|103.16
|0.03
|0.02
|13.1K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|36.93
|-0.05
|-0.14
|558.2K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
