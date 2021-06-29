 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is The Financial SPDR Rebound Ending?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Is The Financial SPDR Rebound Ending?

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) tracks the financial stocks, which include companies like banks and brokers. Between June 7 and June 18, the ETF lost about 10% of its value.

Some analysts believe this move was due to inflation fears, but they also thought it was overdone and expected a rebound. But it hasn’t happened, and this could be a bearish dynamic for the rest of the market.

Big Tech gets most of the attention, but the financial stocks were one of the leading sectors in the move higher than the market made from February through May. There’s a chance now they could start to lead the broader markets lower.

xlf_1.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLF)

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 29, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 28, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 25, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 24, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Sector ETFs Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs