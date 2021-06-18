fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

Cathie Wood Sells Another $6.8M In 3D Printing Marketplace Shapeways' SPAC

byRachit Vats
June 17, 2021 11:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells Another $6.8M In 3D Printing Marketplace Shapeways' SPAC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 679,335 shares, estimated to be worth about $6.8 million, in blank-check firm Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE:GLEO).

Shares of the company closed 0.1% higher at $10.01 on Thursday.

Galileo Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition vehicle company, or SPAC, that will take 3D-printing technology provider Shapeways Inc public via a merger.

The popular investment firm sold the shares of the SPAC via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). No other ETF holds the shares of the company. 

ARKQ holds 736,082 shares, worth $7.36 million, in GLEO.

The investment firm has been heavily shedding shares in Galileo and piling up shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPFR), the blank-check firm that is set to take 3D printing company Velo3D public instead. Ark Invest has a bullish stance on the 3D printing sector.

See Also: Cathie Wood, Bullish On SpaceX Partner Velo3D, Buys More SPFR Shares, Adds Vertex On Dip

Ark's 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) is dedicated to the 3D printing industry. PRNT has grown over 20% so far this year and counts 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) as its top holdings among a total of 56 stocks.

Ark’s other key sells on Thursday included Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK) and buys included Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Photo by Fred Hsu on Wikimedia

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Sector ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood, Bullish On SpaceX Partner Velo3D, Buys More SPFR Shares, Adds Vertex On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday bought 25,000 shares, estimated to be worth about $250,000, in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR), the blank-check firm that is set to take 3D printing company Velo3D public. read more

Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip on Thursday. Ark Invest bought 60,813 shares, estimated to be worth about $13.5 million in Coinbase on the day shares of the company closed 1.1% lower at $221.85. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up $7.65M In Tesla, Also Adds Google, Trims Netflix

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up 12,763 shares, estimated to be worth about $7.65 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) after over a two-week pause, during which time, shares of the electric vehicle company have advanced about 6.3%. read more

Cathie Wood Buys $10.5M In Google, Loads Up Another $31.6M In Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 4,496 shares, estimated to be worth about $10.55 million, in Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) on the dip.  read more