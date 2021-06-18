Cathie Wood Sells Another $6.8M In 3D Printing Marketplace Shapeways' SPAC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 679,335 shares, estimated to be worth about $6.8 million, in blank-check firm Galileo Acquisition Corp (NYSE:GLEO).

Shares of the company closed 0.1% higher at $10.01 on Thursday.

Galileo Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition vehicle company, or SPAC, that will take 3D-printing technology provider Shapeways Inc public via a merger.

The popular investment firm sold the shares of the SPAC via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). No other ETF holds the shares of the company.

ARKQ holds 736,082 shares, worth $7.36 million, in GLEO.

The investment firm has been heavily shedding shares in Galileo and piling up shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPFR), the blank-check firm that is set to take 3D printing company Velo3D public instead. Ark Invest has a bullish stance on the 3D printing sector.

Ark's 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) is dedicated to the 3D printing industry. PRNT has grown over 20% so far this year and counts 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) as its top holdings among a total of 56 stocks.

Ark’s other key sells on Thursday included Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK) and buys included Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE).

