Cathie Wood Sells Snapchat, DocuSign For Second Straight Day, Buys Spotify

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday booked profit in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) for a second straight day, after boosting confidence in the e-signature company's ability to draw more customers.

Ark Invest sold 46,938 shares, estimated to be worth about $11.37 million, in DocuSign as shares of the San Francisco, California-based company closed 0.56% higher at $242.32 on Tuesday. Shares of DocuSign have risen about 4% since Friday.

Wood's firm said on Friday, after market hours, DocuSign appears to be gaining traction in international markets and the growth in its Agreement Cloud amid COVID-19 is not a temporary shift.

Wood’s firm sold the shares in DocuSign via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). Ark also holds a stake in the company via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

The popular investment firm’s holding in DocuSign, whose worth is estimated to be about $592.9 million based on Tuesday’s closing price, is now down to 2.46 million shares.

The investment firm also sold 77,407 shares, estimated to be worth about $4.65 million, in Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).

Shares of the social media company closed 1.99% lower at $60.15 on Tuesday.

Wood’s firm sold the shares in Snap via ARKW and also holds a stake in the company via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF). Ark’s stake in Snap is now down to 2.75 million shares, lowering its estimated value to about $168.55 million, as of Tuesday.

The New York-based investment firm also bought 60,383 shares, estimated to be worth $14.64 million, in Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), its second straight buy in the digital music streaming company.

Shares of Spotify closed marginally down at $242.51 on Tuesday.

ARKK made the purchase. It held about 3.12 million shares, worth about $758.4 million, in the company ahead of Tuesday's trade. ARKW too has a stake in Spotify.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Tuesday include NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) buys include Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U).