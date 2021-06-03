Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 3, 2021

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.03 -0.71 -0.81 9.1K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 78.00 -0.60 -0.77 718 (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 137.70 -0.97 -0.70 12.6K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.70 -0.53 -0.51 7.8K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 120.80 -0.53 -0.44 9.9K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.00 -0.23 -0.42 113.4K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.16 -0.12 -0.32 156.0K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 64.93 -0.17 -0.27 3.3K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 70.65 -0.18 -0.26 2.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.