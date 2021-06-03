Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 3, 2021
No gainer in today's Pre-market session.
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|87.03
|-0.71
|-0.81
|9.1K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|78.00
|-0.60
|-0.77
|718
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|137.70
|-0.97
|-0.70
|12.6K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|104.70
|-0.53
|-0.51
|7.8K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|120.80
|-0.53
|-0.44
|9.9K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|55.00
|-0.23
|-0.42
|113.4K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.16
|-0.12
|-0.32
|156.0K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|64.93
|-0.17
|-0.27
|3.3K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|70.65
|-0.18
|-0.26
|2.2K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
