Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $292K In SpaceX Partner Velo3D's SPAC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bought 29,301 shares, estimated to be worth about $292,131, in the SPAC Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR) which is set to take 3D printing company Velo3D public.

The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) bought 11,325 shares of Jaws Spitfire on Tuesday. ARKQ held 25,49,348 shares, worth about $25.3 million, ahead of Wednesday's trade.

Velo3D is a 3D printer supplier for SpaceX, the space exploration company led by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. It expects for the deal with Jaws Spitfire to close in the second half of the year and list under the "VLD" ticker on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company was founded by billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the chairman of Miami-based investment firm Starwood Capital Group, which has about $80 billion worth of assets under management.

Ark also holds 714,990 shares, worth about $7.1 million, of the company backed by tennis player Serena Williams via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

The investment firm’s 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) is dedicated to the 3D printing industry. PRNT has grown about 22% and has 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) as its top holdings among a total of 56 stocks.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells included Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH), Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS), and buys included 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS).

Photo Courtesy: Velo3D