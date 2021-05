Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $28M Worth Of Shares In Alibaba Rival JD.Com

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday bought 366,879 shares, worth about $27.7 million, in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), a key rival to Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) in the e-commerce space in China.

Shares of JD.com closed 1.15% lower at $75.51 on Friday.

Wood's firm has been piling up shares in Alibaba rivals, some of which now account for a better part of its holdings compared to the Jack Ma-led company, whose shares have slumped over 20% since October last year over troubles with the Chinese government.

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF), which held about $112.5 million ahead of the trade on Friday, or 2.94% of the ETF weight, made the purchase. The stock ranks twelfth position among 47 stocks in ARKF.

The Beijing-headquartered JD.com runs one of the two massive B2C online retailers in China and is a major competitor to Alibaba-run Tmall.

Other Ark Buys On Friday:

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

(NASDAQ: COIN) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)

(NASDAQ: VCYT) 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS)

(NASDAQ: MASS) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INOS)

(NASDAQ: INOS) Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)

(NASDAQ: FATE) CM Life Sciences II Inc (NASDAQ: CMII)

(NASDAQ: CMII) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)

(NASDAQ: DKNG) Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U)

(NYSE: U) TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP)

(NASDAQ: TSP) Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ)

(NYSE: SKLZ) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)

(NASDAQ: KTOS) One (NYSE: AONE)

(NYSE: AONE) Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM)

(NASDAQ: IRDM) Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER)

(NASDAQ: TER) Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

(NYSE: TWTR) Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM)

(NASDAQ: NNDM) Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)

(NASDAQ: OKTA) Meituan (OTC: MPNGF)

