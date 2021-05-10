 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw's Contrarian Trade For Crude Oil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 10:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about crude oil. He named a few, usually, bullish signs for the commodity, the reopening, summer driving, backwardation in the futures contracts and Goldman Sachs' $80 price target.

But when everybody is looking up, sometimes you want to take a pause and wonder whether it's a little bit overexuberant, said Khouw. He wants to bet that oil could pause a bit before it goes higher.

To make a bearish bet in crude oil, Khouw wants to sell the June $45/$48 call spread in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) for $1.05. The trade breaks even at $46.05 or 3.65% above the current stock price. If the stock trades to $48 or higher, Khouw can maximally lose $1.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

