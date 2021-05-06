 Skip to main content

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 6, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.60 0.32 0.37 9.7K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 103.73 0.20 0.19 4.1K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.85 0.11 0.15 1.9K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.08 0.05 0.13 76.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 122.70 -0.36 -0.30 5.1K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 136.39 -0.09 -0.07 8.9K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 65.33 -0.01 -0.02 15.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

 

