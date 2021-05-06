Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 6, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|86.60
|0.32
|0.37
|9.7K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|103.73
|0.20
|0.19
|4.1K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|69.85
|0.11
|0.15
|1.9K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|37.08
|0.05
|0.13
|76.3K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|122.70
|-0.36
|-0.30
|5.1K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|136.39
|-0.09
|-0.07
|8.9K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|65.33
|-0.01
|-0.02
|15.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
