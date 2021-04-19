 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 19, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.9 0.09 0.12 4.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 179.02 -0.85 -0.48 2.1K
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 142.71 -0.59 -0.42 8.0K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 100.75 -0.39 -0.39 2.2K
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 35.35 -0.05 -0.15 89.2K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 67.12 -0.09 -0.14 3.7K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.76 -0.08 -0.11 205
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 121.39 -0.09 -0.08 4.5K
(NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 82.63 -0.03 -0.04 2.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

 

Related Articles (XLP + XLY)

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 16, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 15, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 14, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 13, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 12, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs