Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 19, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|69.9
|0.09
|0.12
|4.4K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|179.02
|-0.85
|-0.48
|2.1K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|142.71
|-0.59
|-0.42
|8.0K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|100.75
|-0.39
|-0.39
|2.2K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|35.35
|-0.05
|-0.15
|89.2K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|67.12
|-0.09
|-0.14
|3.7K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|76.76
|-0.08
|-0.11
|205
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|121.39
|-0.09
|-0.08
|4.5K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|82.63
|-0.03
|-0.04
|2.3K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
For more information on sector movers, click here.
Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs