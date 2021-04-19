Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 19, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 69.9 0.09 0.12 4.4K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 179.02 -0.85 -0.48 2.1K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 142.71 -0.59 -0.42 8.0K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 100.75 -0.39 -0.39 2.2K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 35.35 -0.05 -0.15 89.2K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 67.12 -0.09 -0.14 3.7K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.76 -0.08 -0.11 205 (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 121.39 -0.09 -0.08 4.5K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 82.63 -0.03 -0.04 2.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

