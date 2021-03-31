Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 31, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|131.70
|0.97
|0.74
|5.3K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|73.48
|0.45
|0.61
|405
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|167.15
|0.38
|0.22
|696
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|49.48
|0.08
|0.16
|50.5K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|98.85
|0.08
|0.08
|20.0K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|68.56
|0.03
|0.04
|14.7K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|79.20
|0.01
|0.01
|2.1K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|34.24
|-0.07
|-0.21
|216.1K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|63.51
|-0.06
|-0.10
|1.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
