Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 31, 2021

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 131.70 0.97 0.74 5.3K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 73.48 0.45 0.61 405 (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 167.15 0.38 0.22 696 (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 49.48 0.08 0.16 50.5K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 98.85 0.08 0.08 20.0K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 68.56 0.03 0.04 14.7K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 79.20 0.01 0.01 2.1K

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 34.24 -0.07 -0.21 216.1K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 63.51 -0.06 -0.10 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

