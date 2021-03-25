Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 25, 2021
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data following sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over-
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data following sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|114.4
|0.04
|0.03
|3.5K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|48.25
|-0.78
|-1.60
|170.7K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|75.74
|-0.91
|-1.19
|5.7K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|161.54
|-1.72
|-1.06
|2.4K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|128.95
|-0.51
|-0.40
|21.1K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|33.15
|-0.13
|-0.40
|83.1K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|94.78
|-0.35
|-0.37
|12.1K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|66.64
|-0.10
|-0.15
|3.9K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|62.57
|-0.02
|-0.04
|7.4K
To read more about sector movers, click here.
Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs