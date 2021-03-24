 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 24, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:

Gainers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.56 0.73 1.52 72.5K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 131.87 0.82 0.62 6.4K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 166.62 0.91 0.54 868
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 33.27 0.11 0.33 182.7K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 94.75 0.31 0.32 13.4K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 76.32 0.22 0.28 2.7K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 114.70 0.20 0.17 2.6K

Losers

 

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 66.93 -0.07 -0.11 6.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 62.53 -0.04 -0.07 2.3K

To read more about sector movers, click here.

 

Related Articles (XLE + XLF)

Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 23, 2021
Why Marathon Petroleum And Phillips 66 Are Top Oil Stock Picks
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In DraftKings And SPDR Energy Select Sector
'Fast Money' Picks For March 8
6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: MercadoLibre, Meta Financial, More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ETFMoversSector ETFs Pre-Market Outlook Movers ETFs