Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 24, 2021
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|48.56
|0.73
|1.52
|72.5K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|131.87
|0.82
|0.62
|6.4K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|166.62
|0.91
|0.54
|868
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|33.27
|0.11
|0.33
|182.7K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|94.75
|0.31
|0.32
|13.4K
|XLB
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|76.32
|0.22
|0.28
|2.7K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|114.70
|0.20
|0.17
|2.6K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|66.93
|-0.07
|-0.11
|6.9K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|62.53
|-0.04
|-0.07
|2.3K
