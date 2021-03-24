Leading And Lagging Sectors For March 24, 2021

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are

Below are some instances of sector-moving activity happening today in the Pre-Market session:

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 48.56 0.73 1.52 72.5K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 131.87 0.82 0.62 6.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 166.62 0.91 0.54 868 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 33.27 0.11 0.33 182.7K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 94.75 0.31 0.32 13.4K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 76.32 0.22 0.28 2.7K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 114.70 0.20 0.17 2.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 66.93 -0.07 -0.11 6.9K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 62.53 -0.04 -0.07 2.3K

