The Forecast For 2021: Cloud(y)

Last year gave new prominence to online and digital workarounds to traditional in-person office jobs. But while the rise of remote work and its effects on 21st century labor are still being litigated, the undercurrents of the digital revolution have continued to irrevocably change how companies and government institutions view and budget for IT and cybersecurity expenses.

The course of 2020 saw spending on cloud infrastructure surge as companies were compelled to decentralize their workforce and pare down their IT frameworks to both cut costs and improve the security of their digital assets. Figures from industry analyst group Canalys estimate spending on cloud infrastructure increased by 33% from 2019 to $142B, with $6.6B of that coming from the federal government.

This wholesale trend away from in-house IT to a more distributed network of data centers and SaaS providers is unlikely to slow and has shown up in the balance sheets of many of these firms, helping drive investment into the rapidly expanding industry.

This has also translated into strong performance within the recently released Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSE: CLDL) from ETF provider Direxion, which has gained about 15% in its first 30 days of trading. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the individual components and overriding trends that are influencing growth within the cloud segment.

The Answer’s in the Cloud

Among the most encouraging signs for growth within the cloud segment is the recent earnings results from major constituents in the industry, particularly among SaaS providers like RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW).

Unlike a broad swath of the market, these firms are not only surpassing analyst expectations but also showing consistent earnings growth over 2019, with RNG posting more than 10% year-over-year growth and NOW’s revenue jumping by more than 30% from Q4 2019.

Even larger blue chip firms like Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) have seen revenue growth through the depths of the pandemic, largely as a result of its emphasis on cloud revenue. In its most recent earnings call. Oracle CEO Safra Cats cited that company had increased cloud’s share of the company’s revenue to 73%.

With recent earnings beats from salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), the industry is likely to see increased attention as the cloud growth story continues to unfold.

Cybersecurity

In addition to the core cloud software and data services companies, cloud computing also encompasses the increasingly crucial cybersecurity industry, a segment that has only grown in prominence in tandem with the scale and cost of cyberattacks in the 21st century. The latest massive SolarWinds hack that impacted an array of U.S. government agencies late in 2020 is expected to cost cybersecurity insurers upward of $90M, while the cost of fixing the damage done may take billions of dollars.

Following that breach, prominent cloud cybersecurity firms like Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) saw a strong surge in investments on top of an already strong year, Both stocks rose by more than 300% over the course of 2020.

This massive growth could in part be chalked up to a result of the unique challenges of the year, but the companies have also gained a reputation for consistently strong revenue performance in their quarterly reports. In fact, both companies have managed to post revenue growth in every quarterly report they have filed since going public, ZS in 2018 and CRWD in 2019, and the same is expected in their upcoming filings in late February and early March.

Silver Lining

While these accelerated revenue trends may or may not last as the cloud segment ossifies and leaders begin to emerge and set industry trends, the current environment for cloud computing is still one of discovery and, by all indications, continued growth. Even massive tech firms like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are jockeying for early dominance in the space.

For now, traders would do well to keep a keen focus on cloud computing and look to company balance sheets for indications of where the market is headed. Even reports from seemingly unrelated industries could prove enlightening, since every company needs someone to handle their data.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month end and standardized performance click here

Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Because of ongoing market volatility, fund performance may be subject to substantial short-term changes. For additional information, see the fund’s prospectus.

CLDL as of 12/31/2021

Top Ten Holdings %

Twilio 8.85 Autodesk 5.28 ServiceNow 5.25 Paycom Software 4.97 Coupa Software 4.87 Veeva Systems 4.87 RingCentral 4.79 Workday 4.69 Adobe 4.18 Salesforce.com 3.76

Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Market Disruptions Resulting from COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the worldwide economy, individual countries, individual companies and the market in general. The future impact of COVID-19 is currently unknown, and it may exacerbate other risks that apply to the Fund.

CUSIP Identifiers have been provided by CUSIP Global Services, managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association by Standard and Poor’s Financial Services, LLC, and are not for use or dissemination in any manner that would serve as a substitute for a CUSIP service. The CUSIP Database, ©2011 American Bankers Association. “CUSIP” is a registered trademark of the American Bankers Association.

The “S&P Kensho Moonshots Index” is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC (“Rafferty”). Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Rafferty. Rafferty’s ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Kensho Moonshots Index.

Shares of the Direxion Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from a Fund. Market Price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm EST (when NAV is normally calculated) and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at NAV. Some performance results reflect expense reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers in effect during certain periods shown. Absent these reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers, results would have been less favorable.

Direxion Shares ETF Risks – Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on innovation and technology are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from competitors with lower production costs. Innovative technology companies may struggle to capitalize on new technology or may face competition and obsolescence. Additional risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to, Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, Index Strategy Risk, Market Disruption Risk, and risks associated with the market capitalizations of the securities in which the Fund may invest. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.