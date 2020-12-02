Why Sony's PlayStation 5 Is Winning What Could Be The Last Console War

The year has seen strength in gaming stocks due to more gamers during the COVID-19 pandemic. New consoles from Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have also helped boost the gaming sector.

Sony the Winner: Roundhill Investments Co-Founder and CEO Will Hershey joined Benzinga’s SPACs Attack show on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the console war. Roundhill runs the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE: NERD).

“It’s becoming pretty clear that PlayStation at least right now appears to be winning the battle,” Hershey said.

Hershey said Sony could have the advantage thanks to exclusive titles like “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “MLB The Show," which are both exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Microsoft has typically released exclusive “Halo” titles with new consoles but delayed the latest version of the game and it didn't launch with the Xbox Series S.

Hershey is also interested to see how Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) responds to the console war and if they will release a new Switch.

Shift To Cloud: Hershey told Benzinga cloud gaming could change the way gamers consume content in the future.

“That’s potentially the end of the console as we know it,” Hershey said.

If cloud gaming is the way of the future, Hershey said Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two ways to play the growth.

Along with the cloud gaming providers, Hershey thinks the strong gaming companies look attractive.

“Game publishers continue to be a way to play this," he said.

Hershey said the key is finding game developers that have strong intellectual property while mentioning Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) and their popular “Call of Duty” franchise.

Watch the full interview with Will Hershey here.